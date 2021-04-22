Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 64,294 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

