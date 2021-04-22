NEXT.coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,239.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $863.07 or 0.01684362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00559425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004837 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

