NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

