NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 121,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.80. 232,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,052,493. The company has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.