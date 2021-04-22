NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.05. 128,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052,493. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.