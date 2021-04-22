NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 136.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

NYSE:NEP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 523,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

