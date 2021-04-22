Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $98.63 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,339,165 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

