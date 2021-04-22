NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,240.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $34,240.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $590.43 or 0.01123245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00071755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.74 or 0.00733844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00095159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.38 or 0.08070803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00049899 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

