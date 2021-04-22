NFT (NFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $323,483.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $323,483.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00094744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00713450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.36 or 0.08016213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049039 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.