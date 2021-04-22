NFTX (NFTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.16 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. NFTX has a total market cap of $63.05 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $134.60 or 0.00259328 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00069924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00707433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.98 or 0.08013148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00048851 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

