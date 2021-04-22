NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGM opened at $26.85 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.