Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

NLSN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 765,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nielsen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

