Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 683,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,910,878 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $10.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Nikola alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $3,149,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.