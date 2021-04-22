Nimiq Price Tops $0.0087 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $66.42 million and $2.72 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,958.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.70 or 0.04587440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00478629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $836.46 or 0.01641449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.30 or 0.00648171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00551232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.00418334 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00263570 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,328,308,037 coins and its circulating supply is 7,666,808,037 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

