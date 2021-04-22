NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. NIO has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

