Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $127.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 65.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $219,183.17 and $127.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00681231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.00 or 0.07440096 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

