nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $28.93

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.93, but opened at $30.88. nLIGHT shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on LASR. DA Davidson upped their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

