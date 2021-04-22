NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. NN Group has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

