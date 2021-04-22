Nokia (NOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

