Noku (NOKU) Market Cap Tops $10.88 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noku has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $9,063.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00069417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00709525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.22 or 0.07945949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

