Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.59 ($0.07). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.61 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,481,901 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £17.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 144,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £8,665.20 ($11,321.14).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.