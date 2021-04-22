Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

