Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Reaches $5.88 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Nord Finance has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $896,620.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00010745 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00286599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.01010068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.49 or 0.00683522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,924.51 or 1.00688022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

