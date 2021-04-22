Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.8% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $150.73 and a 1 year high of $282.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.