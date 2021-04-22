Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 69.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.19.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

