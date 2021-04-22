Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 673,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,783,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.24% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 226.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 51.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

