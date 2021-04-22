Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 509,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,581,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Mercury General at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,513,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCY. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

