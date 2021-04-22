Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,370,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,452,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Telephone and Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TDS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDS opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

