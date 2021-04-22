Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 929,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.27% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 257,858 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 143,991 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,660,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 93,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.