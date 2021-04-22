Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,367,186 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,367,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.23% of SITE Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SITE Centers by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

