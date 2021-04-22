Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,480,480 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,480,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,673,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of Coeur Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

CDE stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

