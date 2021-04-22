Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 325,739 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.59% of EnPro Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

