Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 529,964 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 529,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $24,781,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.83% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

