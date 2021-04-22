Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 97,568 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.74% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.27 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.80.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

