Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,034,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,852,000. Norges Bank owned 0.20% of Franklin Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 105,151 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 120,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 356,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 699,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.58 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.