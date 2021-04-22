Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 554,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,006,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,728,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 226,306 shares during the period.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

