Norges Bank Buys New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 871,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,000. Norges Bank owned 0.52% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

