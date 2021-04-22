Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 323,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,622,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Schrödinger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,245.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,646 shares of company stock worth $127,580,031.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

