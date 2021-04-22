Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 871,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,944,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of Four Corners Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

