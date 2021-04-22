Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,820,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.59% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.