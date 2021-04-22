Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,463,306 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,463,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.16% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $11,813,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 282,109 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

