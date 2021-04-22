Norges Bank Buys Shares of 580,136 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 580,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,308,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.30% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Belden by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Belden by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Belden stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

