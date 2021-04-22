Norges Bank Buys Shares of 94,626 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,354,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.15% of Ubiquiti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $279.82 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.61. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.