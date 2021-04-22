Norges Bank Invests $23.97 Million in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 357,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,972,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.48% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

