Norges Bank Invests $24.17 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 276,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,000. Norges Bank owned 0.42% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,992 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLM stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.