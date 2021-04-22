Norges Bank Invests $24.32 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 593,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,322,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.26% of Weibo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of WB opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.