Norges Bank Invests $24.39 Million in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 294,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,392,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGLN shares. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

