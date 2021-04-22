Norges Bank Invests $24.47 Million in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,467,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after buying an additional 493,925 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 326,730 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 239,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

