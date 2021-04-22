Norges Bank Invests $24.82 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 784,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,816,000. Norges Bank owned 1.42% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 1,793.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 179,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

UFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

