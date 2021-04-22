Norges Bank Invests $25.04 Million in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,258,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,044,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,911,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.